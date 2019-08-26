The Tacoma Rainiers began the final trip of the season with a 9-4 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies on Monday night.
Tacoma starter Anthony Misiewicz handed off a lead to the bullpen, but it gave up seven runs.
Dan Altavilla yielded four runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Brian Ellington gave up three runs on three hits over an inning.
Eric Filia was 3 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBI for Tacoma, and Jaycob Brugman hit his 21st home run, a solo shot in the second inning.
Drew Ward was 3 for 4 with four RBI for the Grizzlies.
Tacoma has lost six consecutive games.
Aquasox win
• Robert Perez was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBI as the Everett AquaSox beat the Eugene Emeralds 8-0 at Funko Field.
Everett heads to Spokane on Wednesday for its final road trip of the season.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.