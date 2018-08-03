Eight Rainiers batters had multihit games during Tacoma’s 13-1 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Bryan Evans allowed just one run across 62/3 innings and eight batters in the Rainiers lineup managed multihit performances during Tacoma’s 13-1 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Evans (4-1) limited the Dodgers to just one run on six hits and struck out five. He lowered his earned-run average to 4.08.

The Rainiers (54-56) launched four home runs against the Dodgers (60-48), including an inside-the-parker by center fielder Andrew Aplin in the fifth. Aplin (3×5, 2 R, HR, RBI), catcher David Freitas (3×5, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI) and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (2×5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) highlighted the offensive night.

At Everett 9, Boise 4

Bobby Honeyman and Ryan Ramiz each homered and drove in three runs for the AquaSox (26-23).