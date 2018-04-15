Tacoma scores most runs in a game in two seasons.
The Tacoma Rainiers scored the most runs in a game sine 2016, beating the River Cats 15-5 on Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, Calif.
Kirk Nieuwenhuis was 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBI for Tacoma, and John Andreoli was 2 for 5 with homer and three RBI. Cameron Perkins, coming off a four-hit game Saturday, was 3 for 6 with a double and two RBI.
Christian Bergman got the win for the Rainers, giving up a run on six hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked four.
The Rainiers and River Cats wrap up the four-game series Monday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Could Cowboys’ release of Dez Bryant increase chance of trade for Seahawks’ Earl Thomas?
- Seattle's hottest new startup is no tech company: Get to know the Seawolves and professional rugby
- What might the UW Huskies' new Adidas uniforms look like? Here are a few ideas
- With Colin Kaepernick, the Seahawks have done nothing wrong
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.