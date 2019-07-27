Jaycob Brugman and Chris Mariscal homered as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the host Sacramento River Cats 5-2 Saturday night in Pacific Coast League action.

Brugman hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and Mariscal added a two-run shot in the ninth.

Mike Wright (1-2) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits with no walks and striking out three, to earn the victory for Tacoma (49-57).

Tri-City 11, at Everett 4

DeAires Moses and Connor Hoover hit homers for the AquaSox (21-22).