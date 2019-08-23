Batters at Cheney Stadium provided a steady breeze on Friday night.

The Tacoma Rainiers and Las Vegas Aviators combined to strike out 28 times as the visitors won 3-0.

The Rainiers managed just two hits (both doubles) and a walk to go with their 15 strikeouts.

Las Vegas starter Sean Manaea struck out 12 in his seven innings. He walked one and gave up the two hits.

Tacoma starter Andrew More gave up the two runs in four innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Dustin Fowler hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give Las Vegas all the runs it needed.

Sox win

Cesar Izturis Jr.’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Everett AquaSox the 4-3 win over the Eugene Emeralds at Funko Field.

Eugene had tied the game in the top of the ninth with a three-run inning.