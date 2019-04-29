SALT LAKE CITY – The Tacoma Rainiers held three separate leads in their series opener on Monday at Smith’s Ballpark, including in the eighth and ninth innings, but the Salt Lake Bees scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to claim a 7-6 walk-off victory.

The Rainiers rallied for three runs on four consecutive hits in the eighth inning, capped by Shed Long’s second triple, to take a 5-4 lead.

The Bees tied the game in the bottom of the eighth but Joey Curletta’s double scored J.P. Crawford with the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth.

Aaron Northcraft (0-1) got two outs in the ninth but a Jose Rojas chopper through the left side of the infield on a 0-2 pitch brought in Taylor Ward and two-way player Jared Walsh to end the game.

Walsh not only scored the game-winning run, he pitched the top of the ninth was credited with the victory.