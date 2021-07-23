From closer to castoff in less than four months, Rafael Montero’s brief tenure with the Mariners was filled with unlucky breaks, pitch inefficiency, frequent lack of execution, appearances featuring far too many base runners often followed by runs scored and overall unmet expectations.

And really, it probably lasted about two weeks too long.

Following yet another disastrous outing on Thursday night where he allowed a one-run deficit to turn into three in a crucial game vs. the A’s, Montero was designated for assignment on Friday afternoon to make room for right-hander Casey Sadler, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

The Mariners now have 10 days to trade, outright or release Montero, who will now be placed on waivers and eligible to be claimed by any team.

Montero, 30, posted a 5-3 record with seven saves and a 7.27 ERA (35 ER, 43.1 IP) with 15 walks and 37 strikeouts in 40 appearances.

In his first 10 appearances, serving as the M’s closer to start the season, he was 2-0 with three saves and a 2.61 ERA with four walks and nine strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. Over his last 30 appearances, he was 3-3 with four saves and an 8.73 ERA while walking 11 and striking out 28 in 33 innings pitched.

With the stated goal of bolstering the bullpen this past offseason, but little payroll flexibility to do so, general manager Jerry Dipoto acquired Montero from the Rangers on Dec. 15, 2020, in exchange for right-handed pitcher José Corniell and a player to be named later. That player was infielder Andres Mesa, who was sent to Texas on June 14, 2021.

As the closer for a bad Rangers team in 2020, Montero was 8-for-8 in save situations but also had a 4.01 ERA.

Sadler, 31, was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation on May 2 and was later transferred to the 60-day IL with a right shoulder impingement on May 29.

He had appeared in 11 games before the injury, posting an 0-1 record with 3 holds and a 1.64 ERA with six walks and 10 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.

Before being activated from the IL, he made four appearances on a rehab stint — three with Class AAA Tacoma and one with High-A Everett. He faced 11 batters and didn’t allow a base runner over 3 2/3 innings pitched, striking out six batters.