The game was decided in the bottom of the 11th when Julio Rodriguez stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th and his team down a run.

With chilled remainders of the crowd of 18,206 standing and cheering in anticipation, the Mariners’ young superstar hit a hard ground ball right to Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames, who flipped the ball to second base for the final out of a 6-5 win for the Brewers.

But the game was lost long before Rodriguez stepped to the plate it even went into extra innings when the Mariners offense was basically absent from production.

With two outs in the third inning, designated hitter Tommy La Stella looped soft liner into left field off Brewers starter Colin Rea that couldn’t be caught by the diving attempt of outfielder Christian Yelich. It capped a four-run third inning and gave Seattle a 4-3 lead.

It was the first RBI generated the Mariners’ designated hitter position this season, which is a whole other issue, but also remains relevant to Tuesday’s loss and several others this season.

La Stella’s single would also be the last hit the Mariners would register until two outs in the 10th inning.

After Ty France tied the game with sac fly to score Kolten Wong, Eugenio Suarez reached on a two-out infield single and Cal Raleigh followed with a single to left. The Mariners had the winning run in scoring position. But Teoscar Hernandez struck out on three pitches from right-hander Bryse Wilson to end the inning.

The Mariners wouldn’t get another hit the rest of the way. So the only two hits Seattle would get after the third inning didn’t lead to a run in any way.

“They’ve got a good club,” manager Scott Servais said. “They shut us down there. We’ve done that to teams in the past as well. But you need to find a way to create a little bit more offense there. We put the one inning together and that was it until we started with a man on second in the 10th.”

The Mariners went 22 plate appearances without getting a hit. A leadoff walk in the sixth was erased immediately with a double play. A two-out walk in the ninth only prolonged the inning by one batter.

“The consistency offensively hasn’t been there,” Servais said. “We’ve had a certain game here or there where we’ll put something together and get a couple guys going, but it wasn’t there tonight, for sure.”

It’s indicative of a lineup that is flawed with struggling hitters, inconsistent producers and three or four players having to carry the offensive load. It’s not a sustainable model for success.

It’s why Seattle is now 0-8 in games where teams have scored four runs or more and 0-4 in extra inning games.

“They won the game tonight,” Servais said. “They made the big pitches. They situationally pitched very well, just well enough to win it.”

The Mariners actually had seven hits, which was one more than the Brewers, who didn’t register a hit in scoring their automatic runners in the 10th or 11th inning. But four of Milwaukee’s hits drove in runs, including a solo homer from Christian Yelich off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert to start the game and a solo homer from Willy Adames off Gilbert that tied it in the sixth.

“A couple of mistakes for sure to a couple of their good batters,” Gilbert said. “Things you can’t do. I’ve got to put them in better spots.”

Seattle got an eventful start from Gilbert, who pitched six innings, allowing four runs on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts

His battle with Yelich was an indicator of how things would be for much of the early innings. Gilbert got up 1-2 but wasn’t able to put away the one-time National League MVP. He fired a pair of wayward misses and then left a 3-2 fastball in the middle of the plate that Yelich deposited into Edgar’s Cantina for his fifth career leadoff homer.

While Gilbert would retire the next six hitters in a row, he went to full count with five of them. He threw 28 pitches in the first inning and 20 in the second inning.

Milwaukee pushed the lead to 3-0 in the third inning, taking advantage of some pitches in the strike zone. No. 9 hitter Owen Miller doubled into the left-center gap and immediately scored when Yelich singled to right. Adames capped the scoring with a double into the left-field corner.

“Theyhad a very good approach against Logan early on,” Servais said. “It was clear they weren’t gonna offer at many of his offspeed pitches he was throwing early.”

In their second time through the order against Milwaukee starter Colin Rea, the Mariners finally started to generate some offense. Rodriguez ripped a one-out single into left field for his second hit of the game and France followed with a ground ball through the left side. The Mariners got a bit of a scare when Suarez took a 91-mph fastball off the point of his elbow and crumpled to the ground in pain. He remained in the game.

With the bases loaded, Cal Raleigh doubled into right field to score a pair of runners and Hernandez launched a fly ball deep into center for a sac fly that tied the game at 3. La Stella’s single gave the Mariners a 4-3 lead.

Given a one-run lead, Gilbert reset his outing. He worked a 1-2-3 top of the fourth and retired the side in order in the fifth.

But with one out in the sixth, he fired a 94-mph fastball at the top of the strike zone that Adames was able to stay on top of, driving it over in the right field for a game-tying solo homer.

“They team did great to put us back in it,” Gilbert said. “That last one is on me for them tying it up and sending us to extras.”

