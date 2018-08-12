MarinersSports Poll: Will the Mariners sweep Oakland? Originally published August 12, 2018 at 6:23 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySafeco Field lease agreement too favorable for Mariners and must be redone, ex-PFD member says Previous StoryDay off? Not for Edwin Diaz when the Mariners have sweep of the Astros on the line
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.