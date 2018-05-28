MarinersSports Poll: What has been the key to the Mariners winning so many one-run games? Originally published May 28, 2018 at 5:58 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMarco Gonzales continues to be sharp as Mariners open series with win vs. Rangers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.