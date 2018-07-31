MarinersSports Poll: Were you happy with the trades the Mariners made before the deadline? Originally published July 31, 2018 at 6:19 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryWatch: Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto discusses the acquisitions before the MLB trade deadline and the future of Felix Hernandez
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.