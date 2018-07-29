MarinersSports Poll: Do you think the Mariners will make a major move before the trade deadline? Originally published July 29, 2018 at 4:48 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryMariners take out all their frustrations on Angels to avoid sweep Previous StoryRecently acquired reliever Sam Tuivailala eager to help the Mariners’ bullpen
