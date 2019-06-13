Left-handed pitcher Justus Sheffield’s disappointing season continued in his 12th start with the Tacoma Rainiers, as Sheffield was pounded for eight runs in only 1 2/3 innings Thursday in a 15-1 Pacific Coast League loss for the Rainiers at San Antonio.

Sheffield (2-6) allowed three home runs, threw 51 pitches, and struck out two. His season ERA rose to 6.87.

Sheffield was the prospect centerpiece of an offseason trade between the Mariners and Yankees for James Paxton.