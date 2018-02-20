MarinersPhoto & VideoPhotographySports Photos: The Mariners’ first full squad work out at spring training Originally published February 20, 2018 at 4:52 pm Photos: The Mariners’ first full squad work out at spring trainingBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Sights and sounds from Day 4 of Mariners spring training Photos: Mariners in Peoria for spring training The Mariners are bringing back Turn Ahead the Clock Day for its 20th anniversary. Relive the legendary game that started it all Related Stories Sights and sounds from the Mariners’ first full-squad workout Mariners’ best pitcher — James Paxton — should get opening-day start Share story By Ken LambertSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Sights and sounds from the Mariners’ first full-squad workout February 20, 2018 Mariners’ best pitcher — James Paxton — should get opening-day start February 20, 2018 Felix Hernandez has earned the prestige of being Mariners’ opening-day starter February 20, 2018 Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy ‘focused on the positive’ in his recovery from hand surgery February 20, 2018 More Photo Galleries Sights and sounds from Day 4 of Mariners spring training Photos: Mariners in Peoria for spring training The Mariners are bringing back Turn Ahead the Clock Day for its 20th anniversary. Relive the legendary game that started it all Ken Lambert Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySights and sounds from the Mariners’ first full-squad workout Previous StoryMariners’ best pitcher — James Paxton — should get opening-day start
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.