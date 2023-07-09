Most Read Sports Stories
- Megan Rapinoe, OL Reign and USWNT star, announces she'll retire after 2023 season
- 1979 Mariners All-Star Bruce Bochte's life after baseball? It's complicated
- Watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game here
- Mariners use 9-run inning to win consecutive games in Houston for first time since 2018 VIEW
- Futures Game showcases talent level in Mariners organization
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.