Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Washington rallies in second game to sweep a pair from Michigan, wins NCAA softball tournament regional
- Did future ownership goals dictate Russell Wilson's wish list of possible trade destinations?
- Huskies getting the chance to be both a powerhouse and a Cinderella in NCAA softball
- Chambers Bay to host 2022 U.S. Women's Amateur
- Yusei Kikuchi suffers back cramps, but might not miss next start as M's win 4-2
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.