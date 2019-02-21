Mariners Photos: M’s spring training opener rained out in 2nd Originally published February 21, 2019 at 9:05 pm Photos: M’s spring training opener rained out in 2ndBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Sights and sounds from Day 8 of Mariners spring training Mariners’ spring training underway in Peoria, Arizona Sights and sounds from the Mariners’ first full-squad workout of spring training Related Stories After a devastating injury, a 4-year-old is learning to walk Sights and sounds from Mariners spring training on Tuesday Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories After a devastating injury, a 4-year-old is learning to walk February 20, 2019 Sights and sounds from Mariners spring training on Tuesday February 20, 2019 Northwest Flower & Garden Festival springing into bloom February 20, 2019 Mariners’ spring training underway in Peoria, Arizona February 18, 2019 More Photo Galleries Sights and sounds from Day 8 of Mariners spring training Mariners’ spring training underway in Peoria, Arizona Sights and sounds from the Mariners’ first full-squad workout of spring training Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.