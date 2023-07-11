Young fans drenched in a magenta hue screamed on the sidelines, hoping to get Julio Rodriguez’s signature as he passed them. With the historic Pike Place Market as the backdrop, MLB players and their loved ones walked the red carpet in anticipation for the All-Star Game in Seattle on Tuesday. Players like Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Luis Castillo were in attendance.
