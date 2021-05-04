By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Just how fast is DK Metcalf? He will test himself against elite track athletes Sunday
- Analysis: Answering 5 post-draft questions about the Seahawks
- Former Garfield star Daejon Davis announces transfer to Washington men's basketball team
- Seahawks to decline 2022 option on contract for Rashaad Penny
- Storm star Breanna Stewart announces engagement to Mercury's Marta Xargay
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.