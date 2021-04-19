By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- NBA fines Spurs for violating resting rules in game they won
- Despite limited capacity, Mariners fans join chorus of boos directed at Astros for sign-stealing scandal
- Comeback Dawgs! Husky volleyball team pulls off another remarkable rally to reach Final Four VIEW
- Huskies pull off remarkable comeback, advance to volleyball Elite Eight VIEW
- Top-ranked men's basketball recruit Chet Holmgren commits to Gonzaga WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.