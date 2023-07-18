By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners stood with J.P. Crawford. He's making them look pretty smart.
- Mariners overcome early deficit, hold on to beat Twins
- Mariners prospect Cole Young gets early glimpse of big-league dream in visit to T-Mobile Park
- After flat start to second half, Eugenio Suarez gives Mariners emotional lift
- WSU men's basketball coach Kyle Smith provides update on new-look team
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.