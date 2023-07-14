Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners should be big players if Shohei Ohtani ends up on trade market soon
- Which sports figures would Seattle fans cheer — and boo — the loudest?
- Here's a look at the Mariners' 2024 MLB schedule
- MLB All-Star Corbin Carroll meets Queen Anne Little League players at childhood field
- Pitching coordinator Max Weiner leaves Mariners for Texas A&M, a ‘huge loss’ for Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.