Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners trade veteran reliever Paul Sewald to Diamondbacks
- Here's the skinny on Russell Wilson: He looks svelte and sounds ready to improve for Denver Broncos
- Top pick Devon Witherspoon was all over the field at Seahawks practice
- With little success, doubt Mariners regime will improve this team is justified
- Mariners get close look at Seattle's Corbin Carroll during series in Arizona
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.