By Ken Lambert
Seattle Times staff photographer
Related Stories
- Drug suspension obliterates Robinson Cano’s legacy and may sink Mariners’ season
- After Robinson Cano suspension, Mariners’ Dee Gordon could be on the move again — back to second base
- Mariners manager Scott Servais on Robinson Cano suspension: ‘The plan is to get to the playoffs and that will continue to be the goal’
- Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto on Robinson Cano suspension: ‘We are all disappointed’
Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.