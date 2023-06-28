By
Most Read Sports Stories
- Scott Pelluer, standout linebacker at Washington State and in NFL, dies at 64
- Cal Raleigh after Mariners' brutal loss to Nats: 'We're not a good baseball team right now'
- Mariners designate reliever Chris Flexen for assignment
- Kraken's 2023-24 regular-season schedule features Vegas showdowns, new ticket options, theme nights
- NHL rookie of the year Matty Beniers, son of Broadway actress, takes the spotlight
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.