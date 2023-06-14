By
Most Read Sports Stories
- Three-star 2024 Garfield quarterback EJ Caminong withdraws Washington commitment
- Seahawks rookies take to Lake Washington for team-building exercise VIEW
- Why the NBA's possible return to Seattle is starting to feel closer
- Analysis: Ranking UW's seven most important summer official visitors
- Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' NBA win, police say VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.