The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW football notebook: Scrimmage standouts, Prentice's departure and Marcus Peters' return
- Second-season joy! Kraken beat Coyotes to clinch the franchise's first playoff berth
- Julio Rodriguez hits 30th career homer as Mariners rally to beat Guardians
- Buckle up, Kraken fans: The NHL playoffs are intense, agonizing and an absolute blast
- Burning questions: Kraken playoff timing, opponent, TV and more
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.