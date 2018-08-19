MarinersSports Photos: Mariners vs. Dodgers Originally published August 19, 2018 at 3:34 pmUpdated August 19, 2018 at 5:07 pm Photos: Mariners vs. DodgersBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners take on the Astros Photos: Mariners 8, Astros 6 Photos: Mariners lose to Rangers 11-4 Related Stories Mariners don’t give themselves much of a chance against Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw Mariners starter James Paxton plays catch for the first time since being struck by a line drive Share story By Travis NessSeattle Times photo production Related Stories Mariners don’t give themselves much of a chance against Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw August 19, 2018 Mariners starter James Paxton plays catch for the first time since being struck by a line drive August 19, 2018 Mariners Game Day: Can M’s crack Clayton Kershaw and take series from Dodgers? August 19, 2018 Mariners Sunday mailbag: Really, can Seattle make the playoffs? Edwin Diaz for AL Cy Young? August 19, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners take on the Astros Photos: Mariners 8, Astros 6 Photos: Mariners lose to Rangers 11-4 Travis Ness: 206-464-2127 or tness@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryMariners don’t give themselves much of a chance against Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw Previous StoryMariners starter James Paxton plays catch for the first time since being struck by a line drive
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.