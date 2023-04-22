The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- New additions show up for Mariners who beat Cardinals in opener
- Notebook: Why UW Husky edge Sav'ell Smalls' transfer portal exit was not a surprise
- Three thoughts on the Kraken's Game 2 loss to the Avalanche
- Lessons Seahawks learned from five best drafts as they prepare to pick at No. 5
- Two former UW Husky men's basketball players find new homes
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.