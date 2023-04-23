The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- Possible reasons for ESPN's underwhelming projected win total for UW football
- Kraken-Avalanche GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream Game 3 in NHL playoffs
- New additions show up for Mariners who beat Cardinals in opener
- Kraken fans rise to occasion in Seattle's NHL playoff debut, but Avalanche quiet roar
- Mariners bats pick up a not-sharp Luis Castillo to beat Cardinals
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.