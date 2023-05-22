By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Husky softball rallies with 7 runs in 7th inning to advance to Super Regional VIEW
- Golf's newest phenom is Angela Zhang, an eighth grader from Bellevue
- Attending Cal Raleigh's brother's baseball game reveals a 13-year-old with striking similarities
- Mariners lose series to Braves after struggles with the bat return
- Jose Caballero keeps making case to stay in Mariners lineup, hits first homer
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.