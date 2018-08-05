MarinersPhotography Photos: Mariners over Blue Jays 6-3 Originally published August 5, 2018 at 3:48 pm Updated August 5, 2018 at 4:30 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners lose to Blue Jays, 5-1 Photos: Mariners fall to Blue Jays 7-2 Photos: Blue Jays top Mariners, 7-3 Share story By Seattle Times staff Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryNelson Cruz, Kyle Seager drive in all the runs as Mariners break five-game losing streak Previous StoryReeling Mariners are left without Dee Gordon for second straight game
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.