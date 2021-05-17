By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: 5 impressions following Seahawks rookie minicamp
- Sumner grad Connor Wedington says it's 'surreal' to be a Seahawk. But can he make the 53-man roster?
- UW Huskies given No. 16 seed in NCAA softball tournament, will host regional
- If you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you won't have to wear a mask at Mariners games
- Seahawks notes: Pete Carroll calls DK Metcalf's 100-meter dash 'marvelous' and 'awesome'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.