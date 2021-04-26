Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mock draft roundup: Taking one last look at who the Seahawks might take
- Observations from the UW Huskies' 12th practice of the spring
- All-Pac-12 defender Kaylene Pang, who never misses a minute, leads UW soccer into NCAA tournament
- Five things that need addressing as defending WNBA champion Storm open training camp
- Iceman or Maverick? UW Huskies' top gun at quarterback may not be determined until fall
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.