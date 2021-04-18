By
Seattle Times photo production
Most Read Sports Stories
- Despite limited capacity, Mariners fans join chorus of boos directed at Astros for sign-stealing scandal
- Observations from the UW Huskies' seventh practice of the spring VIEW
- Mariners find way to rally again, beat Astros with Ty France's first career walkoff hit VIEW
- UW Huskies football mailbag: What are the chances freshman quarterback Sam Huard plays right away?
- Former Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch teams up with Dr. Fauci to spread education about vaccination WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.