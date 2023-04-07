Associated Press staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Bobby Wagner hopes to retire with Seahawks — despite Richard Sherman’s ‘lowball’ offer claim
- Analysis: Looking at Seahawks' 10 prospective picks in 2023 NFL draft
- Second-season joy! Kraken beat Coyotes to clinch the franchise's first playoff berth
- Analysis: How UW uses the transfer portal to address previous prep recruiting misses
- Even on an 'off' day for Shohei Ohtani, it's hard not to imagine him in a Mariners uniform
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.