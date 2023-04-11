Associated Press staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks 'came in hot' to win over Dre'Mont Jones in NFL free agency
- Mariners fall to Cubs in 10 innings after Jarred Kelenic’s mammoth tying blast in the 9th
- NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter will visit Seahawks on Tuesday
- Versatile Tennessee guard Jordan Horston falls to Storm in first round of WNBA draft
- When it comes to Husky transfer linebacker Ralen Goforth's physicality, hold on to your helmets
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.