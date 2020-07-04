By
Seattle Times photo production
Most Read Sports Stories
- Former UW, Seahawks defensive lineman Tyrone Rodgers tests positive for coronavirus
- Baseball returns to T-Mobile Park for Mariners' first summer workout, but it looks a whole lot different WATCH
- Coronavirus is surging again as sports leagues eye returns. Is this all worth it?
- Larry Scott: Pac-12 preparing for alternate football scenarios, including spring season
- Sounders leave for MLS tournament in Florida, but some fans wish they had stayed home
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.