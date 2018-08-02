MarinersSports Photos: Blue Jays top Mariners, 7-3 Originally published August 2, 2018 at 10:12 pmUpdated August 2, 2018 at 10:15 pm Photos: Blue Jays top Mariners, 7-3Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners lose to Astros 5-2 Photos: Mariners fall to Giants 4-3 Photo: Mariners beat White Sox 3-1 Related Stories Oklahoma City subdues Rainiers 6-3 at Cheney Stadium He’s not King Felix anymore but he probably did enough to stay in the rotation for at least one more start Share story By TED S. WARREN Related Stories Oklahoma City subdues Rainiers 6-3 at Cheney Stadium August 2, 2018 He’s not King Felix anymore but he probably did enough to stay in the rotation for at least one more start August 2, 2018 In pressure start, Felix Hernandez pitches OK but Mariners lose third straight August 2, 2018 Poll: What should the Mariners do with Felix Hernandez? August 2, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners lose to Astros 5-2 Photos: Mariners fall to Giants 4-3 Photo: Mariners beat White Sox 3-1 TED S. WARREN View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryIn pressure start, Felix Hernandez pitches OK but Mariners lose third straight Previous StoryPoll: What should the Mariners do with Felix Hernandez?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.