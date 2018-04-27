Cameron Perkins drove in all three runs as the visiting Tacoma Rainiers beat the Fresno Grizzlies 3-1
Cameron Perkins drove in all three runs as the visiting Tacoma Rainiers beat the Fresno Grizzlies 3-1 on Friday night.
Perkins, who is hitting .346, was 2 for 4. He had a two-run double in the first inning and an RBI single in the ninth.
Center fielder Guillermo Heredia was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk.
Casey Lawrence got the win, giving up a run on five hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked none.
