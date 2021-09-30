In the words of the late, great Dave Niehaus, “It just continues.”

If you have to pinch yourself this morning, you’re not alone. The Mariners kept their playoff dreams very much alive Wednesday night with a 4-2 over the A’s in front of a crowd of 17,366 (that sounded more like 40,000) at T-Mobile Park.

They followed the formula that’s worked all year — solid starting pitching (5 2/3 innings of one-run ball by Logan Gilbert), timely hitting (a screaming Jarred two-run double by Jarred Kelenic in the sixth inning) and a lock-down bullpen to close things out.

It’s the same formula that allowed the M’s to sprint to an 11-2 record over the past 13 days, with seven of the 11 coming against the Oakland A’s. With maybe a little magic dust sprinkled in.

As of Thursday morning, the Mariners’ playoff odds sit at 26% (up a few ticks from Wednesday’s 22%), according to fivethirtyeight.com. ESPN.com now has their chances at 19.9%.

The Mariners don’t play Thursday night, giving us the chance to catch our collective breaths. But that doesn’t mean the playoff race pauses. Seattle can either gain or lose ground Thursday night, despite not playing. Whatever happens, Friday’s final series vs. the Angels will set up three of the most highly anticipated baseball games Seattle has seen in two decades.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead for the Mariners, and the other teams in the AL wild-card race:

Where the Mariners sit in the AL wild-card standings As the Mariners continue rolling through the final week of the MLB season, here’s a daily look at where they stand in the AL wild-card race. Source: MLB

Remaining games for the Mariners (0.5 games behind Red Sox):

3 games vs. Los Angeles Angels (75-83)

Remaining games for the Red Sox (0.5 games ahead of Mariners, 2 games behind Yankees):

1 game at Orioles (51-107), 3 games at Nationals (65-93)

Remaining games for the Blue Jays (0.5 games behind Mariners):

1 game vs. Yankees (90-68), 3 games vs. Orioles (51-107)

Remaining games for the Yankees (1 game ahead of Red Sox, 1.5 games ahead of Mariners)

1 game at Blue Jays (88-70), 3 games vs. Rays (98-60)

The second wild-card team will face the wild-card winner at their home field on Tuesday, Oct. 5. However, if there is a tie between two or more teams for a wild-card spot, there would be a tiebreaker game on Monday, Oct. 4.

The Mariners still need help, even if they win out. If the Red Sox or Yankees don’t lose again, both teams are in. The most likely scenario for Seattle to make it is by going 3-0 while the Red Sox go 2-2. If the Red Sox go 3-1 and the Mariners go 3-0, it would set up a tie and a Game 163.

The Yankees would have to fall off and go 1-3 in their final four with the Mariners winning all three to set up a similar situation. And oh by the way, Seattle still isn’t out of the AL West hunt. The Astros are 3.5 games up on the M’s, but if they lose their last four games and the M’s win their remaining games, Seattle would claim the AL West.

So, the margin for error is still basically zero for the Mariners.

Got all that? OK, good.

Now buckle up.