All hope is not lost, Mariners fans.

While the M’s just saw their playoff odds tumble, it’s not impossible. The team just no longer controls its postseason fate after a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Win out, and there’s still a chance, but they’ll need help from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in the form of losses.

Friday was a busy day for the AL wild-card race. The Yankees lost, dropping to just a one-game lead over the Red Sox, who beat the Washington Nationals. The Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead for the Mariners, and the other teams in the AL wild-card race:

Remaining games for the Mariners (1 game behind the Red Sox for second wild card, 2 games behind Yankees, tied with Blue Jays):

2 games vs. Los Angeles Angels (76-84)

Remaining games for the Red Sox (1 game ahead of Mariners and Blue Jays for second wild card, 1 game behind Yankees):

2 games at Nationals (65-95)

Remaining games for the Blue Jays (tied with Mariners):

2 games vs. Orioles (52-108)

Remaining games for the Yankees (1 game ahead of Red Sox, 2 games ahead of Mariners and Blue Jays)

2 games vs. Rays (99-61)

The second wild-card team will face the wild-card winner at their home field Tuesday. However, if there is a tie between two or more teams for a wild-card spot, there would be a tiebreaker game Monday.

The Mariners basically have to win out and have the Red Sox go at best 1-1. If the Blue Jays go 2-0, they’ll end up in a three-way tie with the Yankees winning out and holding onto the first spot. If the Red Sox win out and the Yankees win out, the Mariners’ postseason drought extends another year.

If the Yankees don’t hold onto the first spot, things get a little dicey. There is the possibility of a three- or four-way tie. Neither scenario has happened before, but, hey, we live in unprecedented times.