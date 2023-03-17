PEORIA, Ariz. — No one in baseball is having more fun than Tom Murphy this spring.

The Mariners veteran catcher missed almost the entire 2022 season because of a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery in June.

Healthy again, Murphy has looked as good as ever at the plate during Cactus League play, and he seems to be enjoying every moment of it.

You can’t miss Murphy during team workouts at the Peoria Sports Complex.

He’s usually the loudest and most energetic player around the batting cages, and it was obvious who took control of the music playlist blasting out the speakers the other day when hard-rock bands Tool and Slipknot — two of Murphy’s favorites — started playing.

And Murphy is verbose in his encouragement of pitchers when he catches bullpen sessions: “Get it here! Get it here! … Atta boy!”

Advertising

“It’s just nice to be back, honestly,” Murphy said. “It’s nice to come back and play baseball. I’m in my 30s now. How many more years do you have? I’m going to try and enjoy it.”

Murphy’s presence as a proven backup to emerging star Cal Raleigh gives the Mariners perhaps their best catching combination in club history — the best, no doubt, since Scott Servais took over as manager in 2016.

“I really do think our catching is a real competitive advantage for us,” Servais said. “Murph, he looks great behind the plate. Cal is swinging it about as well as anyone we have in camp right now. Keeping those guys fresh, keeping them in a really good spot, could be a real advantage for us.”

Raleigh, 26, had a breakthrough season for the Mariners in 2022, hitting 27 home runs, a franchise record for a catcher and the most of any catcher in the majors. His pinch-hit, walkoff blast against Oakland on Sept. 30 clinched the club’s first postseason berth in 21 years.

Many around the organization believe Raleigh’s best is yet to come, and Murphy said he’s eager to help push Raleigh to the next level.

“He puts in the work, he puts in the time — he’s a smart kid — and once he learns to trust himself even more you’re going to see the best version of him,” Murphy said.

Advertising

There are games, Servais said, where both catchers will likely be in the lineup together, with Murphy behind the plate and Raleigh as the designated hitter.

“We’re out here with the same goal in mind, and that’s to go to the World Series,” Murphy said. “And the only way we do that is if we lead our pitching staff. Both of us are on the same page with that. He’s a phenomenal young talent. He’s going to play a lot, and I’m going to be there whenever I’m needed.”

Murphy, who turns 32 on April 3, was the Mariners’ regular starting catcher in 2019 and 2021. He posted 18 home runs and 2.6 wins above replacement in 2019, both career highs.

Servais said Murphy has worked hard to make adjustments at the plate coming into this season.

“He’s been really good,” Servais said. “Murph’s really changed a lot in his approach. When first got here, he was a guy who could not hit a ball to the right side of second base. So he’s using the whole field more now. His timing has gotten better. … He’s controlling the strike zone better than he ever has.”