The Las Vegas Aviators scored on two bases-loaded walks in the eighth inning to score a series-opening 5-4 win against the Tacoma Rainers on Monday night at Cheney Stadium.

Tim Lopes hit a three-run home run in the third inning and was 2 for 4 with a walk.

Ryan Court saw his five-game home-run streak end but was 2 for 4 with an RBI double.

The Aviators played in recent years as the 51s, but over the offseason the team changed names, ballparks and affiliates, as they are now with the Oakland A’s.

AquaSox fall

In a battle of teams tied for first place in the Northwest League’s North Division, the Spokane Indians beat the visiting Everett AquaSox 5-4.

Patrick Frick’s two-run single in the seventh tied the game 4-4 for Everett, which managed just four hits.

Jonah McReynolds untied in the eighth with a homer.