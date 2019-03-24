The 2019 MLB season is upon us. After two games in Japan, the Mariners are on a blazing 162-0 pace. Our writers aren’t so optimistic for the final 160.

Will the Phillies’ offseason of “stupid money” pay off? Will the Red Sox repeat? Do the Astros still own the AL West? Ryan Divish, Larry Stone and Matt Calkins make their season predictions below.

Larry Stone

AL West predicted order of finish

Astros A’s Angels Rangers Mariners

AL pennant: Indians

NL pennant: Cardinals

World Series: Indians

Ryan Divish

AL West predicted order of finish

Astros A’s Angels Mariners Rangers

AL pennant: Astros

NL pennant: Dodgers

World Series: Astros

Matt Calkins

AL West predicted order of finish

Astros A’s Angels Mariners Rangers

NL pennant: Dodgers

AL pennant: Yankees

World Series: Dodgers