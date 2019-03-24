The 2019 MLB season is upon us. After two games in Japan, the Mariners are on a blazing 162-0 pace. Our writers aren’t so optimistic for the final 160.
Will the Phillies’ offseason of “stupid money” pay off? Will the Red Sox repeat? Do the Astros still own the AL West? Ryan Divish, Larry Stone and Matt Calkins make their season predictions below.
Larry Stone
AL West predicted order of finish
- Astros
- A’s
- Angels
- Rangers
- Mariners
AL pennant: Indians
NL pennant: Cardinals
World Series: Indians
Ryan Divish
AL West predicted order of finish
- Astros
- A’s
- Angels
- Mariners
- Rangers
AL pennant: Astros
NL pennant: Dodgers
World Series: Astros
Matt Calkins
AL West predicted order of finish
- Astros
- A’s
- Angels
- Mariners
- Rangers
NL pennant: Dodgers
AL pennant: Yankees
World Series: Dodgers
