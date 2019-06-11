MINNEAPOLIS — A new list sat in front of manager Scott Servais. In his careful penmanship, he had detailed the status of each of his 10 players on the injured list and read them to start his Tuesday afternoon pregame media session.

“I’m only doing this for the first game of every series,” he said.

This list was one player shorter than his previous compilation. Earlier in the day, the Mariners activated second baseman Dee Gordon and immediately inserted him into the starting lineup, batting eighth. To make room for Gordon, right-handed reliever Matt Festa was optioned back to Class AAA Tacoma.

Gordon played in three rehab games with the Rainiers, getting a hit in each game.

“It went good,” Gordon said. “My timing was good. Everything is good. I’m happy to be back playing. I need to get my feet back on the ground and do what I’ve got to do.”

Gordon was hit on the right wrist by a pitch from J.A. Happ on May 9 at Yankee Stadium. He sat out a few days, then returned to play a handful of games. But the wrist pain was still an issue, and further tests revealed a deep bone bruise. He was placed on the injured list May 21 and vowed he wouldn’t return to playing until the wrist felt 100 percent.

Advertising

“I’m as close to it as I’m probably going to get,” he said. “I just want to help us in any way possible. That’s all I can do.”

Gordon’s infield counterpart, J.P. Crawford, is close to rejoining him. The young shortstop, who suffered a left-ankle sprain May 28, reported to High-A Modesto for a rehab assignment with the Nuts. He was expected to play Tuesday in Visalia, Calif., and then Wednesday and Thursday vs. Stockton before joining the Mariners in Oakland on Friday.

Also from Servais’ injury report:

Hunter Strickland (grade 2 lat strain) had a minor setback. After progressing to a live batting-practice session on Sunday, Strickland felt some soreness. The Mariners have put his throwing progression on pause. “We want him to get to 100 percent again before he gets back on the mound,” Servais said.

Felix Hernandez (grade 1 lat strain) threw three 15-pitch innings in Sunday’s live batting practice. “He felt fine and he’ll move to a rehab start sometime this weekend, I’m guessing Friday or Saturday,” Servais said. It’s not certain where he will make that start — either Tacoma (at Round Rock) or short-season Everett (at Tri-Cities) on the road.

Mitch Haniger (ruptured testicle) is resting at home after undergoing surgery. He’s not expected to do any physical activity for at least seven days.

Braden Bishop (lacerated spleen) is also at home recovering from surgery. He’s also on required rest. with no plans of physical activity for 7-10 days.

Ryon Healy (lower-back inflammation) had a setback last week and underwent more tests, including a bone scan that came back negative. The hope is he can resume baseball activities in 5-7 days.

Connor Sadzeck (elbow inflammation) underwent another MRI and more tests, which revealed no structural damage or tears. But he won’t resume throwing until there is no pain.

Chasen Bradford (forearm strain) is still shut down from throwing.

Also