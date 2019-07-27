The Mariners’ offense took a little bit to get going Saturday, but once it woke up, it didn’t stop in an 8-1 victory over Detroit to push Seattle’s winning streak to four games.

Tigers starter Tyler Alexander held the Mariners hitless their first trip through the order, but after Mallex Smith finally scratched the hit column with two outs in the bottom of the third, the floodgates opened in the fourth for Seattle and never closed back up.

Seattle finished the game with 16 hits in its final 35 plate appearances. Five Mariners had multi-hit games, including Austin Nola, who racked up three RBI with a triple and a double, and Ryan Court, who went 2 for 3 with three RBI in his first career start.

Back-to-back singles by Omar Narvaez and Tim Beckham in the fourth set the table for Nola, who knocked a ball to the wall in right-center field for his first MLB triple. A batter later, Court lined a ball back up the middle to score Nola on his first career hit to make it 3-1.

The pair struck again in a four-run seventh. After a Daniel Vogelbach run-scoring single, Nola drove in a run with a double and Court came just a few feet away from his first career home run, settling for a two-run ground-rule double.

Speaking of home runs, Saturday was the first game the Mariners have played this year without one from either team.

Detroit also got its offense going the second time through the order, with four of the first five batters in the Tigers’ lineup hitting safely in their second at-bats to put the Tigers ahead 1-0.

A pair of timely double-plays — one in the third and one in the fourth — kept things from getting out of control for Marco Gonzales.

Unlike Alexander, though, Gonzales (12-8) settled down after the rough patch, retiring 11 of the final 12 batters he faced and working around an error in the top of the sixth. He exited after seven innings of work, striking out eight.