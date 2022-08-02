NEW YORK — In the visitors’ clubhouse of Yankee Stadium, players tried to stay or act busy but still found themselves checking their phones and glancing up at every television tuned to MLB Network.

They arrived at the park hours before the 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline with the news that Nationals star Juan Soto had been traded to the Padres and several other deals already being reported or announced.

Would they be getting new teammates? Would they be sent to a new team?

“Have I been traded?” Chris Flexen joked in the Yankee dugout just before the deadline expired. “Seriously, have we made any moves?”

The Mariners did indeed make two trades on Tuesday. By industry standards, they were moves to strengthen the overall roster. To fans, they were, well, “meh moves” to be put in those most civil of terms.

Welcome to Seattle!



We’ve acquired LHP Matthew Boyd and C Curt Casali from the Giants in exchange for minor-league RHP Michael Stryffeler and C Andy Thomas. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/93Cj5EDldF — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 2, 2022

The moves had a local flavor with players that grew up in the area returning home.

The Mariners acquired catcher Curt Casali and lefty Matt Boyd from the Giants in exchange for minor leaguers: right-handed pitcher Michael Stryffler and catcher Andy Thomas.

Casali will replace Luis Torrens on the active roster and serve as back-up to Cal Raleigh. Boyd, a Mercer Island native and Eastside Catholic standout, is expected to pitch out of the bullpen.

The Mariners also acquired infielder Jake Lamb from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. Lamb was born in Seattle and was a standout at Bishop Blanchet and the University of Washington.

