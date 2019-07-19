Heading into Friday night, it’s been a little over two weeks since the Mariners have won, and three weeks since they’ve won at home.

Not much is bright for the team, which is on a six-game losing streak, including being no-hit by the Angels last week. After starting 13-2, the Mariners are now 39-60.

Maybe it’s the distraction of the July 31 trade deadline looming or maybe it’s the long list of injured players that doesn’t seem to be shortening or maybe the recent road trip, but regardless, Seattle hasn’t had the comeback from the All-Star break it wanted.

“The road trip was not kind to us, and we’ve got to be more consistent offensively, that’s the biggest thing,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We’re not going to win many games in our league just by scoring two or three points. You got to do more and put some bigger rallies together. That’s not anybody trying to do too much, it’s just doing your job.”

One of the few positives that Servais has seen from his team is the consistency of Omar Narvaez.

“We’ve had some guys play some good games,” Servais said. “Omar is swinging the bat pretty well; he’s probably been our most consistent guy.”

Advertising

Narvaez is batting .313, with 43 runs, 16 home runs and 38 RBI with a .389 on-base percentage.

He is on pace to become the first catcher in the American League with that high of an average (minimum 265 plate appearances as a catcher) since Joe Mauer in 2013.

“When I’m catching and when we have three outs and I know I’m up hitting, my mind completely changes into hitting mode,” Narvaez said. “It’s an attacking mode and to know to execute with effort.”

The Venezuela native, who comes from a family of baseball players, said despite first falling in love with catching, hitting comes easier to him. He said both roles use a similar mentality.

“I like both (positions) because I know I have control of myself. I really like being in control of the game and to control myself on what I do at the plate.

“My whole family all played baseball and my whole family caught. Growing up, my dad played baseball and taught me to be a player of everything. I tried playing infield but I was getting bigger and I wasn’t fast enough to play outfielder, so I got more into playing catcher. I fell in love with it because I like to be in the know of the game and to have my head in the game.”

Advertising

The Mariners dropped a three-game road trip series to the Angels last week, outscored 28-5 over the course of the weekend. Friday’s game marks the first of a 10-day, 10-game homestand for Seattle, which is 19-29 at home this season. Servais said he hopes coming home will help his players refocus.

“Hopefully being home here, 10-game stand, we get extra work in and we can get going offensively. That’s what it’s going to take,” Servais said.

Notes

* Mallex Smith stole his 100th career base — his second of the game — in the bottom of the fifth inning of Friday’s game.

• Outfielder Mitch Haniger was awarded the Seattle Mariners 2019 Heart and Hustle Award on Friday afternoon by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. The award is given to a player who demonstrates a passion for baseball and its traditions. It’s the only MLB award voted on by former players.

“(Mitch shows) great preparation and effort day in and day out,” said Mariners bench coach Manny Acta in a release. “(He is an) outstanding teammate!”

• Before Friday’s game, Servais had updates on several injured players:

Hunter Strickland (right lat strain) will move forward with his rehab assignment and play a handful of games in Tacoma.

Felix Hernandez (right shoulder strain) will continue getting his pitch count up in bullpen sessions.

Brandon Brennan (right shoulder strain) pitched Thursday in Tacoma and was scheduled to pitch again Friday. He will then be evaluated, but Servais said as of Friday Brennan was doing well.

Ryon Healy (lower back inflammation) has increased his baseball activity but Servais said he “still has some things bothering him and will back off a little.”

Braden Bishop (lacerated spleen) has increased his activity and is expected to start batting practice middle of next week.

Haniger (ruptured testicle) had good reports from the doctor but is still cautious when utilizing the tee and is avoiding strenuous activity.