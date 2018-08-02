The Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Tacoma Rainiers 6-3 Thursday night at Cheney Stadium in a Pacific Coast League game.
Right-handers Mike Morin (2.0), Justin Grimm (0.1) and Nick Rumbelow (1.0), as well as lefty Marc Rzepczynski (0.2), combined to keep the Dodgers (60-47) off the board for the final four frames of the contest. The quartet of relievers allowed just three hits and struck out six Oklahoma City batters.
Second baseman Adam Law paced the Tacoma (53-56) offense with a 3-for-4 performance and increased his batting average to a team-best .312.
Tacoma starter Rob Whalen (7-5) allowed five runs on four hits in five innings.
Boise 4, at Everett 2
Cal Raleigh hit a solo homer for the AquaSox (25-23).
